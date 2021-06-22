Volocopter Demos Eletric Air Taxi at Paris Air Forum

Volocopter has demoed its electric air taxi at the Paris Air Forum, vowing to bring air taxi services to market in time for the 2024 Olympics.

Companies around the world are racing to make air taxies a reality. The technology promises to help speed up commutes, reduce city congestion and revolutionize the transportation industry.

Volocopter is one step closer to bringing its own taxi service to martlet, following a successful demonstration. The company is committed to bringing a full-fledged service to the region in time for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The service will likely see major success with the influx of tourists and Olympic-goers looking to experience everything possible.

“The first flight today in Paris highlights Volocopter’s commitment to bring air taxi services to this region in time for the 2024 Olympic Games,” said Florian Reuter, Volocopter CEO. “The alliance of the Paris region, Groupe ADP, and RATP Groupe and their intent to bring electric air taxis to France is a stellar example of the collaborative approach we see to be the most successful for adding this exciting category of mobility to cities globally.”

“Today, we were as close as never before in France to experience electric aviation,” said Edward Arkwright, Deputy CEO, Groupe ADP. “Volocopter is a vivid example of what the futures of aviation could look like, both carbon-free and innovative, that Groupe ADP wants to accompany thanks to our infrastructure assets, expertise, and know-how. Along with the other partners of the RE.Invent Air Mobility initiative, Volocopter is now ready to enter a first test flight campaign by September on the Pontoise airfield sandbox we have been building up in the past months. And we are thrilled to be partnering with them, RATP Group and DGAC towards our objective of flight demonstrations in the Paris Region during the 2024 Olympic Games, to lay the foundation of a strong UAM industrial ecosystem in France.”

“After having responded as the first player in the urban air mobility industry, in the context of the call for expressions of interest, we are very pleased that Volocopter has confirmed its development and its establishment in France,” Marie-Claude Dupois, Director of Strategy, Innovation and Development of RATP Group. “For RATP Group, this new mobility aims to complement our traditional transport modes.”