Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ElectricVehicleTrends

Volkswagen and Renault Abandon Talks to Develop Affordable EV

Two of the biggest European automakers are abandoning talks around a joint effort to develop an affordable EV version of Renault's Twingo car....
Volkswagen and Renault Abandon Talks to Develop Affordable EV
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, May 17, 2024

    • Two of the biggest European automakers are abandoning talks around a joint effort to develop an affordable EV version of Renault’s Twingo car.

    European automakers are feeling increased pressure from Chinese companies that are flooding the market with EVs, driven in large part to the subsidies Beijing pays to help home-grown companies compete more effectively in global markets.

    According to sources that spoke with Reuters, the two companies have ended their talks toward an affordable EV Twingo, with the manufacturing location being the main sticking point. Renault reportedly wanted to build the vehicle entirely in one of its plants, while VW wanted to use its own production network.

    Both companies will reportedly continue in their efforts alone, although it’s safe to say that VW will likely have an advantage over Renault.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |