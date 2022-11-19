VMware Fusion Brings Support for Apple’s Native Silicon

VMware has released VMware Fusion 13, bringing native support for Apple Silicon Macs.

VMware is one of the leading virtualization platforms, with the company’s Fusion program popular on macOS. The latest version brings native support for machines supporting Apple’s custom silicon, making it possible to run the Arm variant of Windows 11 on Apple’s computers.

The company is offering Fusion 13 as a universal binary that can run on Intel chips and Apple Silicon.

“On both Intel and Apple Silicon, Fusion 13 brings support for Windows 11 virtual machines,” writes Michael Roy, Product Line Manager for Desktop Hypervisor products. “In order to achieve support for Windows 11 System Requirements while still providing performant virtual machines, we had to innovate. We’ve delivered a new Virtual Trusted Platform Module (2.0) device that is recognized as a valid TPM, and new encryption method to support that TPM.”

Interested parties can download the trial here: https://vmware.com/go/tryfusion