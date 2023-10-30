Virgin Atlantic Will Cease London to Austin Flights, Blames Low Tech Sector Demand

Virgin Atlantic has some sobering news for the Austin tech scene, saying decreasing corporate and tech demand is behind its decision to retire its London to Austin flight route.

The airline first launched the London to Austin route in May 2022 amid the pandemic-fueled growth in the tech industry, and specifically in the Austin tech scene. However, according to Insider, the airline has announced it will end that route on January 7, 2024.

“We’ve adored flying our customers to Austin and experiencing this wonderful city of music and culture, but demand in the tech sector is not set to improve in the near term, with corporate demand at 70% of 2019 levels,” Virgin Atlantic chief commercial officer Juha Järvinen said in a statement. “Therefore, sadly, we made the tough decision to withdraw services.”

Officials for the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said they hope the airline will eventually reverse its decision and resume the route.

“AUS is grateful to the incredible Virgin Atlantic team for launching this ambitious route,” read a statement released to X. “We hope to welcome them back one day.”