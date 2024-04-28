At the Forefront of Advertising’s AI Revolution, Microsoft’s Amanda Richman Charts a New Course

MIAMI — In the fast-evolving world of digital marketing, artificial intelligence is no longer just a tool but is fast becoming the backbone of how brands communicate with consumers. Amanda Richman, the newly appointed Vice President of Global Media Sales at Microsoft Advertising, spoke to Beet.TV about the seismic shifts in advertising fueled by AI innovations and Microsoft’s pivotal role in this transformation.

Joining Microsoft in March 2024, Richman, a former CEO at Mindshare North America, brings a wealth of experience from the buy side of advertising. Her move comes when interest in AI within advertising circles is surging. Thanks to its substantial investments in generative AI technologies and its strategic positioning within the OpenAI ecosystem, Microsoft is at the vanguard.

“There’s never been a better time to be in advertising, and certainly never a better time to be at Microsoft,” Richman stated during the interview. She highlighted Microsoft’s comprehensive approach, which spans various assets, including Bing’s search engine developments, native display advancements, and extensive partnerships across the digital ecosystem.

At the core of Richman’s strategy is the balance between leveraging cutting-edge AI and maintaining the human touch that brands have been built upon. This dual approach aims to enhance how marketers reach their target audiences without sacrificing the brand’s human essence—a concern that has grown with AI’s increasing capabilities.

Microsoft’s development of its large language model, Olympus, underscores its commitment to providing a suite of AI tools that cater to diverse marketing needs. “We’re building on trust, a fundamental aspect of Microsoft’s brand, to deepen partnerships and enhance the effectiveness of digital marketing strategies,” Richman explained.

Focus on Results and Brand Performance

During the discussion, Richman emphasized the relentless focus on results that characterize today’s advertising industry. The challenge now is to harness AI for short-term gains and foster long-term brand building. “We’re looking at connecting stories across a compressed consumer journey, ensuring that every interaction with the consumer is impactful,” she elaborated.

Community and Collaboration in AI

Speaking at a conference in Miami, Richman reflected on the importance of community and collaboration in the face of technological upheaval. “Nothing replaces human contact,” she remarked, stressing the value of industry gatherings in fostering discussions that can lead to meaningful advancements in how AI is utilized in advertising.

Richman also pointed out that while AI is a powerful tool, the collective goal should be to elevate the industry without losing sight of the need to improve continuously. “Are we too busy to be better?” she posed, quoting Greg Stewart at the conference’s kickoff. Her response highlighted a commitment to innovation without overlooking the human elements integral to advertising.

As AI continues to reshape the landscape, Microsoft, under Richman’s guidance, is positioning itself as a participant and a leader in the next generation of advertising technologies. With initiatives like Bedrock and partnerships across the tech industry, Microsoft is crafting a future where AI enhances every facet of the customer experience, making advertising more efficient, effective, and fundamentally human.