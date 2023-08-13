Video Calls Are Coming to X (Twitter)

X CEO Linda Yaccarino dropped some major news, saying the platform would soon provide a video calling option.

Owner Elon Musk has made it clear that he wants to see X become an “everything app,” providing a range of services to users. In an interview with CNBC, Yaccarino confirmed that goal and indicated video calling could be one of the first steps toward it.

“Elon has been talking about X, the everything app, for a very long time,” Yaccarino told CNBC’s Sara Eisen. “Even when we announced that I was joining the company, I was joining the company to partner with Elon to transform Twitter into X, the everything app.”

“Think about what’s happened since the acquisition,” she added. “Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favorite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform. You look at video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”

There are still few details on how X will implement the new feature, but it should be interesting to see what the platform brings to the table.