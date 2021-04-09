Verizon Recalling 2.5 Million Ellipsis Jetpack Hotspot Devices

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million Ellipsis Jetpack hotspot devices due to the lithium ion battery overheating and posing a fire risk.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, 15 of the devices have overheated, with six reports of fire damage and two reports of minor injuries. The models include MHS900L, MHS900LS and MHS900LPP.

Verizon is replacing the defective units free of charge.

The safety of our customers is our highest priority. We are taking the situation very seriously, and we are working diligently to determine the cause of the issues with the supplier and to provide replacement devices for all of our customers, free of charge.

Additionally, all powered-on Ellipsis Jetpacks have received two over-the-air, automatic software updates. The first enables the device’s identifying number to be viewed on its scrolling screen to help facilitate its exchange, and the second prevents the device from charging while the device is plugged in and powered on. This will help reduce some of the risk of overheating by preventing the device from charging while it is plugged in and powered on.

Information can be found at ellipsisjetpackrecall.expertinquiry.com or by calling 855-205-2627.