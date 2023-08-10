Verizon Is Shuttering BlueJeans At the End of August

Verizon’s foray into video conferencing appears to be coming to an end, with the company informing customers it will shutter its BlueJeans service.
Verizon purchased BlueJeans in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic. With Zoom becoming a household name, Verizon saw an opportunity to compete in the space. Unfortunately, despite a move into telehealth and remote learning, and a partnership with Microsoft, BlueJeans never became a major competitor to Zoom.
According to 9to5Google, Verizon has emailed customers informing them of its decision to shutter BlueJeans:
Dear BlueJeans User,
Thank you for being a valued user of BlueJeans by Verizon services. We want to share that we have made the difficult decision to sunset our suite of BlueJeans products.
BlueJeans is an award-winning product that connects our customers around the world, but we have made this decision due to the changing market landscape.
In light of this, BlueJeans Basic and free trial offerings will be discontinued effective August 31, 2023, and your access to the services will be removed. However, you can continue to use these services until that time. If you have saved any recordings on BlueJeans, you may download them prior to August 31, after which time, your content will be deleted in accordance with the BlueJeans privacy policy.
In the meantime, if you have any questions, feel free to contact us at https://support.bluejeans.com/s/contactsupport.
Finally, we want to take this opportunity to thank you for being a valued BlueJeans user.