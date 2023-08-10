Verizon Is Shuttering BlueJeans At the End of August

Verizon’s foray into video conferencing appears to be coming to an end, with the company informing customers it will shutter its BlueJeans service.

Verizon purchased BlueJeans in April 2020 at the height of the pandemic. With Zoom becoming a household name, Verizon saw an opportunity to compete in the space. Unfortunately, despite a move into telehealth and remote learning, and a partnership with Microsoft, BlueJeans never became a major competitor to Zoom.

According to 9to5Google, Verizon has emailed customers informing them of its decision to shutter BlueJeans: