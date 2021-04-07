Verizon Launches BlueJeans Telehealth

Verizon is continuing to leverage its BlueJeans acquisition with the launch of BlueJeans Telehealth.

BlueJeans is a videoconferencing platform that Verizon bought in April 2020, at the outset of the pandemic. Since the acquisition, Verizon has been heavily promoting BlueJeans, using it for its own services and partnering with other companies.

Now Verizon is expanding into telehealth, providing a way for patients and healthcare providers to connect virtually.

“While the use of telemedicine has been steadily growing for some time now, the pandemic has accelerated telehealth adoption and changed the conversation around what patient care will look like moving forward,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business. “We worked closely with an advisory board of health system clinicians and healthcare decision-makers to build BlueJeans Telehealth specifically to address the most pressing needs for a virtual-first telehealth offering–from ease of experience to enhanced security. Today’s launch is just the beginning for Verizon in what we see as the future of telehealth, especially when you consider the innovation that will come from 5G mobility, broadband and cloud capabilities.”

While the global pandemic has greatly accelerated the adoption of telehealth medicine, the industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Verizon is clearly positioning itself and BlueJeans to play a pivotal role in the transition.