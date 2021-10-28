Verizon Updates BlueJeans to Support Remote Learning

Verizon has announced an update to BlueJeans, one that brings support for remote learning.

BlueJeans is the Zoom competitor that Verizon bought in April 2020, at the outset of the pandemic. The company has since been integrating the platform in its various services, striking deals for other companies to support it and expanding its support for other industries, such as Telehealth.

In the latest update, Verizon is adding Remote Learning to BlueJeans’ capabilities.

“Teachers are telling us they’re lost, and they’re struggling to keep students engaged in today’s live virtual setting,” said Amy Jefferson, Head of Americas Revenue and Growth, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Having to spend time playing administrator and technical support expert is minimizing their ability to think through compelling, interactive ways to deliver the curriculum virtually. By bringing together our comprehensive education, collaboration and training features into one consolidated experience, we’re making it easy for teachers to operationalize their learning environment so they can go back to focusing on what matters most—educating students.”

The new Teacher Dashboard is designed to provide an instructor with the various classroom management tools they need. Remote Learning features include student rosters, customizable layouts, flexible views, floating chats and teaching apps.

Teachers and organizations can learn more at https://www.bluejeans.com/use-cases/education.