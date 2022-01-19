Verizon Home Internet Now Covers 20 Million Households

Verizon is continuing to expand its 5G Home Internet, with 20 million households now covered by Home Internet.

Cellular-based home internet is poised to be a game-changer for the “digital divide,” the difference in internet speeds available to urban vs rural Americans. Unlike traditional options, that may need expensive fiber or wiring upgrades, or may be impeded by geographical obstacles, cellular home internet can blanket an area with coverage.

Verizon has been rolling out its 5G Home Internet, as well as its 5G Business Internet service.

Now that America’s most reliable network1 is going Ultra, it’s time to get the most out of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network,2 which will be available to 100 million more people this month in over 1,700 cities around the nation. More than 20 million households now have access to game-changing home wireless broadband, and more than 2 million businesses are covered with 5G Business Internet service.

While Verizon’s 20 million household threshold is a significant milestone, it still lags behind T-Mobile’s 30 million.