Verizon Giving Customers a Free Year of AMC+

Verizon is adding another entertainment service to its wireless bundles, giving some customers a free year of AMC+.

Wireless carriers have increasingly been bundling various streaming and entertainment services in an effort to reduce churn. Verizon already offers Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Google Play Pass on its high-end unlimited plans.

The company now includes AMC+ to that roster, giving customers access to programming from AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, in addition to the content libraries of Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

“Enhancing the way that fans enjoy their beloved content is at the center of what we do at Verizon,” says Erin McPherson, Head of Content Partnerships at Verizon. “Adding up to 12 months of AMC+ on us to our robust set of content offerings is just one more way we’re able to give our customers unique experiences, like getting to see the new season of the iconic AMC show, The Walking Dead, and the wealth of other acclaimed content that AMC+ offers, all on us.”

“Verizon has been a great and valued partner over the years, and we are pleased to now extend that partnership to our new premium streaming bundle, AMC+,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX). “Over the last year, we have seen tremendous interest in AMC+ from consumers and our distribution partners, and the launch of this new partnership with Verizon couldn’t be better timed, with the premiere of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead later this month and a truly spectacular lineup of original programming coming later this year and in 2022.”