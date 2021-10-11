Verizon Expands 5G Home Internet

Verizon has expanded its 5G Home Internet solution, providing the service in 60 cities across the US.

5G Home Internet is a popular option for areas that do not have traditional internet options, such as rural and remote locations. Yours truly relies on T-Mobile 5G Home Internet at a location that would otherwise be restricted to dial-up.

Verizon is now offering its 5G Home Internet solution in 60 cities, touting the speed its network provides.

“Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, and we remain focused on our rapid expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using mmWave spectrum even as our teams prepare to offer 5G Ultra Wideband service to millions of customers using our C-band spectrum license,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We will continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game changing experiences for the densest parts of our network.”

Verizon says Home Internet speeds can reach up to 1 Gbps, with typical speeds around 300 Mbps. Customers with qualifying plans pay $50 a month for Home Internet, while those without a plan pay $70 a month. Verizon will also cover up to $500 in early termination fees for customers leaving another internet provider.