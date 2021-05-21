Verizon Exclusive Partner of 15 NBA Teams

Verizon has announced it is the exclusive partner of 15 NBA teams, and now has its Ultra Wideband 5G deployed in 60+ stadiums.

Ultra Wideband is Verizon’s name for the fastest flavor of 5G, mmWave. It offers speed measured in gigabits, and opens a world of new possibilities. The company is helping NBA teams use the technology to create more immersive experiences for fans in attendance. As one example, fans will be able to point their phones at a player and seen their stats and information on their screens, get shot/miss projections and more.

Verizon and the NBA teams clearly see such experiences as a key element to luring people back to in-person events.

“As fans return to live events, the need to reimagine the in-arena experience and operations has accelerated and 5G Ultra Wideband is a critical component,” said Brian Mecum, Vice President of Device Technology for Verizon. “The deployment of 5G in these arenas is the foundation for unlocking future fan experiences and solutions for venue operations.”

Below is a list of partner teams: