Verizon Brings Back Its ‘Broken Phone’ Promo

Verizon is bringing back one of its most popular promos, with the return of its “broken phone” promotion.

A broken, expensive smartphone is most customers’ worst nightmare. Verizon is doing something about that, covering up to $1,000 for a replacement. The originally debuted April 1, but the company has brought it back for a limited time, effective August 1.

Since you broke your phone, we broke the rules. Got an old, shattered or otherwise discarded phone on your hands? Then we’ve got a deal for you. Beginning tomorrow, April 1, and for the first time ever, for new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,000 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans1. That means cracked, broken, and even phones that no longer turn on can help make your next device more affordable. Yes, we know it’s April Fools’ Day, but trust us — this offer is #NoJoke. Act now, though, because this offer is only available for a limited time.

Given how expensive high-end phones are, this is an outstanding offer by the nation’s biggest carrier.