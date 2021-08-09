Verizon Brings 5G Fixed-Wireless for Business to Five News Cities, 47 Total

Verizon has expanded its fixed-wireless for business to five additional cities, bringing its total to 47.

Verizon has poised its fastest variety of 5G, 5G Ultra Wideband, as a viable option for businesses, instead of relying on traditional broadband options. 5G Ultra Wideband has speed measured in gigabits, in many cases far faster than some businesses have access to.

The company has now rolled outs its service in parts of Gresham, OR; Albuquerque, NM; Austin, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.

“The expansion of 5G Business Internet is ahead of schedule, and we will continue to add availability in new cities throughout the year, but this is just the start. The upcoming deployment of our new spectrum assets will be a major catalyst for 5G fixed-wireless growth,” said Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer of Verizon Business.