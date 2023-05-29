US Fires Back At China’s Micron Ban, Says ‘We Won’t Tolerate It’

In the wake of China’s ban on chips from Micron Technology, the US is pushing back and calling it “economic coercion.”

The US and China are locked in an increasingly high-stakes trade war, with the US banning tech from multiple Chinese companies over national security concerns. China announced it would ban Micron’s chips after they reportedly failed China’s security review.

According to Reuters, the decision is not sitting well with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who said the measures “target a single U.S. company without any basis in fact, and we see it as plain and simple economic coercion and we won’t tolerate it, nor do we think it will be successful.”

“As we said at the G7 and as we have said consistently, we are closely engaging with partners addressing this specific challenge and all challenges related to China’s non-market practices,” Raimondo added.

Of course, given the sheer number of Chinese companies and products the US and its allies have banned, it will be interesting to see what grounds the US uses to object to China’s ban.