US Diplomats Among Those Hacked by Pegasus Spyware

Apple has alerted 11 US diplomats that they are among those hacked by the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware.

The Washington Post broke a story in July that NSO Group’s Pegasus software was being used to hack iPhones and spy on journalists, diplomats and human rights activist around the world. The reaction was swift and severe, with AWS banning the NSO Group, US lawmakers blacklisting the company and Apple suing it.

According to The Washington Post, Apple has now informed 11 US diplomats that their phones were among those hacked. The NSO Group says it sells its software to government and law enforcement agencies for the purpose of fighting terrorism, but the revelations put the company’s actions in an entirely different light.

NSG Group says it has suspended the accounts of clients who used Pegasus to access US diplomats’ phones, although the company declined to name which clients were responsible.