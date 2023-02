Google is working on a major new Chrome feature, one that would translate text directly within pictures and images.

Chrome already has robust translations abilities, but that only works with standard text. The translation doesn’t work when the text is part of an image, unless you perform a Google image search. According to Chrome researcher Leopeva64, Google is working to overcome that hurdle.

Google will make translating text inside an image a *bit easier and faster, currently you have to right click on the image and select "Search image with Google", then click "Translate" in the Side Panel… pic.twitter.com/VI2sgzmyat — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 27, 2023

If Google is successful, the feature would be big step forward for translation services.