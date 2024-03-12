Unum’s CTO Gotham Roy Shares Insights on Digital Transformation

At the prestigious AWS Reinvent 2023 conference, where technology titans converge to explore the latest advancements in cloud computing, Gotham Roy, Unum’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), took the stage to illuminate the company’s remarkable journey of digital transformation and its pioneering efforts in harnessing AWS technologies to revolutionize the insurance industry.

Unum, a global leader in providing insurance products and services, boasts an extensive customer base of 45 million individuals worldwide. With a mission to safeguard lives and provide affordable access to essential insurance coverage, Unum has consistently been at the forefront of innovation and customer-centricity. Roy kicked off the discussion by highlighting Unum’s recent achievements, including being recognized as the “Most Ethical Company” for three consecutive years, earning accolades as one of the “Most Innovative Companies” by Fortune, and being named a “Great Place to Work” by US News and Reports.

Roy’s role as CTO encompasses overseeing Unum’s comprehensive IT services, spanning infrastructure, operations, and applications. With a keen focus on leveraging technology to uphold Unum’s brand promise of empathy, simplicity, and expertise, Roy emphasized the pivotal role that IT plays in driving business success and delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Unum’s digital transformation journey, which spans over five years, has been marked by a strategic blend of technological innovation and cultural change. Roy underscored the importance of aligning technology initiatives with business objectives and fostering a collaborative environment between IT and business stakeholders. He emphasized that true transformation goes beyond technology implementation—it requires a shift in mindset and a commitment to embracing change at every level of the organization.

A significant milestone in Unum’s transformation journey was the successful migration of its call centers to AWS Connect. This move aimed to enhance customer experience through features like omnichannel support and intelligent IVRs. Roy highlighted the meticulous planning and collaboration that went into the migration process, which resulted in tangible improvements in customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Furthermore, Roy elaborated on Unum’s adoption of cloud-native services and serverless technologies for developing customer-facing applications, emphasizing the remarkable gains in stability and functionality achieved through these endeavors. By leveraging AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, Unum has been able to accelerate innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The conversation then shifted towards Unum’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, particularly their implementation of Gen AI to augment human interactions and streamline processes across various business functions. Roy highlighted the transformative impact of AI on areas such as call center operations, RFP proposal management, and digital coding, where automation and data-driven insights have led to significant efficiency gains and improved outcomes.

Data emerged as a critical component of Unum’s AI initiatives, with Roy stressing the importance of quality data sources and collaboration with business stakeholders to ensure successful outcomes. He emphasized the need for a robust data strategy that enables seamless integration and analysis of disparate data sources, ultimately driving actionable insights and informed decision-making.

Looking ahead, Roy outlined Unum’s ongoing cloud adoption journey, with a focus on mainframe optimization, reducing on-premises data center footprint, migrating data platforms to the cloud, and strengthening FinOps and security governance. He reiterated Unum’s commitment to leveraging AWS’s unparalleled capabilities to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver superior value to its customers.

In conclusion, Roy expressed optimism about Unum’s partnership with AWS and the transformative potential of cloud computing in reshaping the insurance industry. He underscored Unum’s unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, positioning the company as a trailblazer in the digital age of insurance.

As Unum continues to lead the charge in digital transformation within the insurance industry, Roy’s insights serve as a testament to the company’s visionary leadership and strategic partnership with AWS. They pave the way for a future where technology-driven innovation drives sustainable growth and superior customer experiences.