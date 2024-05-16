Unity CTO Marc Whitten Is Resigning

Another Unity executive is resigning in the wake of the company’s licensing debacle, with company CTO Marc Whitten on his way out.

Unity riled the development market in late 2023 when the company announced a major price change that would have seen many developers pay a fee every time a customer installed their game. In the ensuing uproar, the company had to close its offices as a result of death threats. Unity quickly apologized and backtracked, but the damage was done, with CEO John Riccitiello announcing a month later that he was resigning.

According to an SEC filing, CTO and Unity Create head Marc Whitten is now exiting the company as well.

On May 13, 2024, Unity Software Inc. (the “Company”) announced that Marc Whitten will resign as the Company’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Create, effective as of June 1, 2024 (the “Transition Date”). Mr. Whitten will assist with the transition of his responsibilities and has agreed to continue serving as an employee until he departs from the Company, effective December 31, 2024 (the “Resignation Date”). In connection with his resignation and transition, the Company and Mr. Whitten entered into a resignation and transition agreement (the “Agreement”), pursuant to which, from the Transition Date until the Resignation Date (the “Transition Period”), Mr. Whitten will serve as a Strategic Advisor. Mr. Whitten will continue to receive his base salary and his previously granted equity awards will continue to vest during the Transition Period. The Agreement also provides for a customary release of claims by Mr. Whitten.

As the filing indicates, it appears Whitten will continue to serve as a Strategic Advisor, at least for the time being.