Unity Closes Offices Amid Death Threats Stemming From Price Changes

Unity has temporarily closed its offices and canceled a town hall meeting after receiving death threats in response to its pricing changes.
Written by Staff
Thursday, September 14, 2023

    Unity has temporarily closed its offices and canceled a town hall meeting after receiving death threats in response to its pricing changes.

    Unity riled developers with changes to its pricing structure. Starting in 2024, the company will begin charging developers meeting certain criteria a fee every time a customer installs their game.

    Needless to say, the change has not gone over well, although some individuals are taking it way too far. According to Engadget, the company has received death threats, necessitating closing its offices for safety.

    “Today, we have been made aware of a potential threat to some of our offices. We have taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees, which is our top priority,” a Unity spokesperson told the outlet. “We are closing our offices today and tomorrow that could be potential targets for this threat, and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.”

    While Unity’s decision is certainly unpopular — and is backfiring spectacularly — there’s no excuse for individuals to resort to death threats.

