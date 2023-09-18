Advertise with Us
Unity Apologizes for Pricing Change, Says It Will ‘Make Changes’

Unity has apologized for the uproar it caused over a controversial pricing policy and vowed to 'make changes.'...
Written by Staff
Monday, September 18, 2023

    • Unity has apologized for the uproar it caused over a controversial pricing policy and vowed to ‘make changes.’

    Unity angered developers when it said it would begin charging developers meeting certain thresholds a fee for every game installed. The announcement was widely condemned, with many developers saying they would migrate their games to other engines.

    It appears Unity is finally heeding the backlash, at least according to a post on X:

    We have heard you. We apologize for the confusion and angst the runtime fee policy we announced on Tuesday caused. We are listening, talking to our team members, community, customers, and partners, and will be making changes to the policy. We will share an update in a couple of days. Thank you for your honest and critical feedback.

    Unity (@unity) — September 17, 2023

    Only time will tell if Unity’s changes are enough to regain the trust of developers.

