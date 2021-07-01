Unisys Becomes Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner

Unisys has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, becoming a Google Cloud and Google Workspace Resell Partner.

Unisys is a leading provider of cloud and infrastructure services, as well as high-intensity enterprise computing, business process solutions and software development.

Becoming a Google Cloud Partner will enable the company to deliver end-to-end solutions for its Google Cloud customers, while being a Google Workspace reseller will help Unisys assist its clients in making the most of Google Cloud.

“Unisys is excited about what joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program means for our current and future clients. It allows us to broaden our capabilities focused on accelerating and securing their hybrid- and multi-cloud journeys,” said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys.