UK’s Atom Bank Embraces Four-Day Workweek, Extols Its Virtues

As companies strive to regain a sense of post-pandemic normalcy, the UK’s Atom Bank is going all-in on the four-day workweek.

Companies large and small are trying to navigate the best path forward as they work to integrate in-person, hybrid, and remote work options. In some cases, employees are pushing back against corporate plans to return to the office. Atom Bank believes it has found a solution, moving to a four-day workweek and reaping the benefits.

According to Bloomberg, Atom moved to a four-day week six months ago. Since the change, the bank reports its job applications are up 49%, and retention rates are up as well, no doubt a result of what is perceived as a more desirable work schedule.

In addition to acquiring and keeping staff at an improved rate, the bank reported higher customer service ratings and fewer sick days being used.

“We firmly believe the four-day week is the future of working life,” said Anne-Marie Lister, chief people officer at Atom Bank. “We hope Atom’s experiences will encourage more businesses to make the shift permanently.”

Atom could prove to be an example for companies looking for a fresh take on a new workplace normal.