Ubisoft Engages In New Round of Layoffs

Ubisoft has engaged in a new round of layoffs, reportedly letting 124 employees go.

According to The Verge the 124 employees being laid off are part of the company’s IT team and visual effects studio.

“Over the past few months, every team within Ubisoft has been exploring ways to streamline our operations and enhance our collective efficiency so that we are better positioned for success in the long term,” spokesperson Antoine Leduc-Labelle says in an emailed statement to the outlet. “These are not decisions taken lightly.”

The company told The Verge that staff in Canada will receive severance packages, as well as extended benefits and assistance finding new jobs.