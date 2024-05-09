Bluesky Announces a Slew of New Features, Including DMs, Video, and OAuth

Bluesky, the decentralized X competitor that was backed by Jack Dorsey, has unveiled its product roadmap, revealing a slew of upcoming features.

Bluesky says it has grown from 40,000 users to 5.6 million over the past year, an impressive gain over such a short period of time. The company is not resting on its laurels, but is rolling out a number of major new features that will help bring parity with other social media platforms.

The company says it will roll out the following features “over the next few months.”

DMs

Video

Improved Custom Feeds

Improved anti-harassment features

OAuth

DMs (direct messages), in particular, are an important feature that Bluesky has been notably missing.

Historically, all bluesky posts have been public. But there’s a world of interactions that are opened up when users can directly message each other. Making personal connections, finding job opportunities, organizing events, workshopping posts – there’s a lot of reasons to slide into the DMs. We’re currently working on a DM service that will integrate into the Bluesky app. This service will be “off protocol” at first so we can develop iteratively. We’ll use what we learn to land protocol-driven DMs in the future. For an update on what’s next for the protocol, see our protocol roadmap. The v1 of DMs will be one-to-one. You’ll be able to restrict who can DM you (open, followed users only, and disabled). If you’ve used DMs on other social networks, it should feel familiar.

Bluesky says its upcoming video clips will start with 90-second clips.

Our devs keep getting told about cute animal videos which our users can’t share. The guilt is terrible. We’re still finalizing the details, but it’s looking like the v1 of video integration on Bluesky will be 90-second clips that you can share on your posts.

Custom Feeds already exist and give users control over their timeline, allowing them to customize it so they can see the content they’re most interested in. The company wants to build on this ability, making it easier for users to take advantage of it.

Bluesky says it has already rolled out a number of anti-harassment features, but is continuing to improve the features. The company says it will provide more details soon.

Finally, Bluesky is working to make “Log in with Bluesky” a thing, using OAuth for the implementation. The company says it will “make signing in easier and safe for users.”

Bluesky’s success is a testament to people’s desire to use platforms that give them more control than the traditional options. The new features should help the platform grow even more.