Uber Now Offers Grocery Delivery in Over 400 Cities and Towns

Uber has announced a major acceleration of its grocery delivery service, now available in more than 400 cities and towns in the US to Uber and Uber Eats customers.

The global pandemic saw a dramatically increased demand for grocery delivery services, demand Uber and Uber Eats has benefited from. The company’s recent expansion is its first major one in the US, and more than doubles its footprint. Part of the expansion is a 1,200-store partnership with the Albertsons grocery chain. Albertsons also includes, Safeway, ACME, Jewel-Osco, Randalls and Tom Thumb.

“This past year has been one of incredible growth for grocery delivery,” Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals “Today nearly 3 million consumers order groceries and other essentials each month through Uber and we’re just getting started. By adding thousands of beloved grocers to our selection this year, we are fast-tracking our efforts to help Americans get everything they need from their favorite supermarket, delivered to their doorsteps.”