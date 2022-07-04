Uber Eats Now Accepts Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Fans of the most popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies have a new place to spend their crypto, with Uber Eats now accepting Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Uber Eats doesn’t directly accept any crypto, but it does via its integration with the BitPay service. BitPay made the announcement via a blog post.

BitPay offers a variety of options for purchasing prepaid gift cards with crypto. Gift cards can be bought with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Wrapped bitcoin (WBTC), Gemini USD (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), and Binance USD (BUSD).

Despite starting as a meme, Dogecoin has become a major player in the crypto market. Shiba Inu, the “Dogecoin killer,” has similarly captured the hearts and wallets of users.

BitPay’s expanded support for both coins will make it much easier to use them for everyday purchases.