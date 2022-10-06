Twitter’s Edit Button Arrives As a Paid Feature

Twitter’s long-awaited edit button has finally arrived in the US, but not everyone will have access to it.

The ability to edit a tweet has long been one of the most demanded features for the social media platform. Twitter has been testing an edit button for some months, finally debuting it to select markets over the last week or so.

According to Engadget, the feature is finally coming to the US market.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect



see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

Unfortunately, Twitter’s edit feature is only available as part of Twitter Blue, meaning customers will have to pay for the $4.99/mo subscription service to access it.