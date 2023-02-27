Twitter Payments Head Esther Crawford Has Been Laid Off

The carnage at Twitter continues, with Twitter Payments head Esther Crawford laid off, along with most of her team.

Esther Crawford was head of Twitter Payments, putting her in charge of Twitter Blue. According to Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer, Crawford is the latest to be purged from Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover.

Crawford’s departure is especially surprising since she was viewed as a Musk loyalist. in fact, she was one of those employees that answered Musk’s call to fully commit to the company.

The Verge’s Alex Heath says the layoff extends to most of “product org.”

Lots of speculation among ex employees that Musk must be about to install a whole new regime and that’s why he is cleaning house. Otherwise the cuts don’t make sense. “Hard to keep the lights on with the people who are still left,” one ex manager told me. — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) February 26, 2023

Crawford’s departure makes one thing crystal clear: No one is safe in Musk’s Twitter.