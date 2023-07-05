Twitter Opens Back Up to Unregistered Users

Twitter appears to be re-opening access for unregistered users, walking back a change it made to combat bots and spam accounts

Twitter sparked an uproar over the last few days when it blocked access to unregistered users and limited the number of tweets registered users could interact with. At the time, owner Elon Musk said it was “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

Twitter later penned a blog post clarifying that the measure was “to ensure the authenticity of our user base we must take extreme measures to remove spam and bots from our platform,” and that no advance notice was given to prevent such accounts from altering their behavior.

It appears that, at least for now, Twitter has at least rolled back the limitation on unregistered users viewing tweets.