Twitter Officially Launches Twitter Blue

Twitter has finally taken the wraps off of Twitter Blue, its subscription service aimed at power users.

Twitter Blue has been rumored to be in the works for some time. The company bought Scroll to help serve as the basis for subscription services, and Jane Manchun Wong leaked details about possible features last week.

The company has now officially unveiled the service via its blog.

We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs. Well, that’s about to change. We took this feedback to heart, and are developing and iterating upon a solution that will give the people who use Twitter the most what they are looking for: access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level.

The company assures users the free service is not going away, Twitter Blue is merely adding additional functionality for those that want it. The new service will include long-requested features, including Bookmark Folders, Reader Mode and Undo Tweet.

The service is rolling out first in Canada and Australia, and will cost $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month.