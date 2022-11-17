Twitter May Roll Out End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages

Twitter is the latest platform interested in end-to-end encryption (E2EE), reportedly looking to roll it out for Direct Messages.

E2EE is a common feature in most major communication apps, such as Signal, WhatsApp, iMessage, and Google’s RCS messages. E2EE protects communications, ensuring only the sender and recipient can read them.

According to BGR, Twitter is working to implement E2EE in Direct Messages. While the company originally began working on the feature in 2018, it never actually implemented it.

The renewed interest in E2EE was uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known app researcher. Wong discovered references to the feature in code for the Android Twitter client. Interestingly, Elon Musk replied to Wong’s tweet with a winking emoji.

There’s not official word on the feature, and certainly no release date, but E2EE will be a welcome upgrade whenever it debuts.

Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs



Seeing signs of the feature being worked on in Twitter for Android: https://t.co/YtOPHH3ntD pic.twitter.com/5VODYt3ChK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 16, 2022