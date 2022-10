Elon Musk is moving and shaking things up since his acquisition of Twitter, including a move that may prove controversial.

According to Platformer, company executives are floating the idea of making users pay to keep their verified status, in the form of the little blue check mark. The outlet learned that verified status may be restricted to the $4.99 Twitter Blue service.

It’s unclear if or when the company may make the change, but executives are reportedly “strongly considering” the option.