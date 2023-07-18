Twitter May Be Safe From Threads After All

Threads may be unraveling as a threat to Twitter, with new data suggesting a massive falloff in daily users.

Threads gained users at an unprecedented rate, gaining 30 million users within hours of its launch and a whopping 100 million in its first five days. Unfortunately for Meta, it appears Threads’ appeal may be waning, according to a report by SimilarWeb.

According to the analytics firm Threads daily usage has already dropped by half:

On its best day, July 7, Threads had more than 49 million daily active users on Android, worldwide, according to Similarweb estimates. That’s about 45% of the usage of Twitter, which had more than 109 million active Android users that day.

By Friday, July 14, Threads was down to 23.6 million active users, or about 22% of Twitter’s audience.

23.6 million active users is certainly no small amount. Nonetheless, if Threads wants to continue to compete against Twitter, it will need to find a way to get users more engaged.

SimilarWeb’s report can be found here and offers additional insights into Threads’ current state.