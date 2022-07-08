Twitter Lays Off 30% of Its Talent Acquisition Team

Twitter has laid off almost 100 of its talent acquisition team, comprising roughly 30% of it, as the company prepares for Elon Musk’s takeover.

Twitter has experienced a tumultuous few months, with a takeover attempt by Musk looming on the horizon. The board of directors has approved the deal, but the company has had to make other changes in the short term, such as pausing hiring in May.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has confirmed the layoffs in its recruiting team but has not commented further.

Some are questioning whether the deal is still viable after Musk took issue with Twitter’s report on the number of spam accounts on the platform. The company has given Musk full access to its data streams in an effort to prove its claims that spam accounts only make up 5% of its monetizable user base.

Given the steps Twitter has already taken, should the deal fall through, it may leave the social media company in a significantly weakened state.