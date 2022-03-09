Twitter Deploys Tor Service to Help Russian Users Stay Connected

Twitter has deployed its own Tor service in an effort to help Russian users stay connected and bypass Russia’s media ban.

As part of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has locked down the media and is tightly controlling the narrative being given to the Russian people. Social media networks have similarly been blocked. Twitter is now taking steps to circumvent that, with its own Tor service.

The news was announced by respected cryptography expert Alec Muffett on Twitter:

This is possibly the most important and long-awaited tweet that I’ve ever composed. On behalf of @Twitter, I am delighted to announce their new @TorProject onion service, at: https://twitter3e4tixl4xyajtrzo62zg5vztmjuricljdp2c5kshju4avyoid.onion -Alec Muffett (@AlecMuffett), March 8, 2022

Twitter also acknowledge support for Tor on its own website, citing it as one of its supported browsers.