TrafficGuard Launches Free PPC Fraud Protection

Advertising fraud protection firm TrafficGuard has announced the launch of free PPC fraud protection, as well as a pay-as-you-go Pro option.

According to founder and COO Luke Taylor, the company sees “ad fraud draining almost 30% of every new clients’ advertising spend.” Unfortunately, in times past, advertising fraud protection was outside the means of many small startups. TrafficGuard is working to change that.

“Our mission is to drive trust and transparency in the digital advertising ecosystem,” continues Tayler. “A reflection of this mission is our effort to democratise transparency. With our free PPC protection, transparency isn’t just the purview of big brand advertisers and agencies – Businesses of all sizes can get the visibility they need to fight ad fraud.

“We believe that if every business takes steps to protect their own ad spend from fraud, the cumulative effect is a strengthened industry and less funds flowing through to the perpetrators of ad fraud. Most fraud prevention tools are aimed at the big advertisers. By offering a free version of TrafficGuard, small and medium businesses also have the tools they need to protect their own spend.”

TrafficGuard’s announcement is good news for companies looking to maximize their advertising budget.