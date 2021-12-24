TikTok Now the Internet’s Most Popular Site, Edging Out Google

TikTok has taken the top spot as the world’s most popular website, beating out Google and Facebook.

TikTok has been on a tear over the last few years, and was a big winner among social media platforms during t he pandemic. Not even attempts by the Trump administration to ban the app could blunt its growth. In fact, the platform recently crossed the 1 billion user mark.

According to CBS News, TikTok is now the most popular site on the internet, and the most widely used social media platform.

In contrast, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Apple rounded out the top five.