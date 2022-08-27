TikTok Lays Off Marketing and Sales Staff

TikTok is the latest company to lay off employees, giving the pink slip to some of its North American global business solutions team.

TikTok has been the social media platform to beat, growing at a rate that puts its older rivals to shame. Despite its growth and the revenue it brings in, the company has let go of a number of employees responsible for sales, ads, and marketing. The company says those who have been laid off can apply for other jobs within the company.

Individuals that spoke with Business Insider said they knew of at least 20 individuals who were laid off, but they failed to say how many were impacted overall.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” one laid-off individual said. “Especially because of how much revenue TikTok reported on ads last year. So it was kind of sudden.”

Taylor Cohen, Global Industry Strategist at TikTok, confirmed via LinkedIn that she was one of those included in the layoffs.

“After two years at TikTok as a Global Creative Strategist, I was included in part of the layoffs this week,” she wrote. “Will miss working with some of the best people in the industry and wish all of my coworkers the absolute best!”

Insider says the layoffs are part of a broader attempt by the company to see exactly what elements it can trim and still remain effective. If true, it may indicate other layoffs are yet to come.