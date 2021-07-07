TikTok Enters Job Market with TikTok Resumes

TikTok is looking to expand beyond just social media, introducing TikTok Resumes as a way to apply for jobs.

TikTok is one of the most popular, and most controversial, social media platforms. While it has a user base and growth rate to make other platforms green with envy, the company continues to faceprivacy abuse allegations and has been on the receiving end of a campaign by the previous administration to ban the platform.

None of those challenges are stopping the company from expanding into the job market, with the unveiling of TikTok Resumes.

“We’re excited to launch ‘TikTok Resumes’ as a pilot program designed to continue expanding and enhancing TikTok as a new channel for recruitment and job discovery,” reads the company’s blog. “We’re teaming up with select companies and inviting job seekers to apply for entry-level to experienced positions with some of the world’s most sought-after employers, including Chipotle, Target, WWE, Alo Yoga, Shopify, Contra, Movers+Shakers, and many more, with a TikTok video resume. Interested candidates are encouraged to creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok.”

While many users may be reluctant to trust the platform with something as important as their job prospects, it appears the fledgling service already has an impressive array of companies onboard.