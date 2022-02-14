Three New Macs Expected in March

Apple seems on the verge of releasing three new Macs in March, according to the latest reports.

Apple has been transitioning its entire lineup to its M1 chips, based on the same architecture that has powered its iPhone and iPad for years. The M1 has consistently won praise for its high performance, combined with its industry-leading energy efficiency.

Consomac (via MacRumors) was the first to notice an Apple regulatory filing that mentions three new Mac models. There were no details provided in the filing, although one model is known to be a portable one, meaning the remaining two are likely desktop models.

As MacRumors points out, Apple is believed to be working on a larger M1 iMac to replace the remaining Intel model. The company is also believed to be prepping a MacBook Air and Mac mini refresh, replacing their M1 chips with the M1 Pro or M1 Max processors that made their debut in the MacBook Pro.