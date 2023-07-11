Threads Passes 100 Million Users In Five Days

Threads has achieved a major milestone, gaining 100 million users in just five days, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Threads is Meta’s Twitter-killer that it launched last week. The platform gained 30 million users in less than 24 hours, but its growth shows no sign of stopping. According to Zuckerberg, the platform has now passed 100 million users.

Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days! Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

While several decentralized platforms have tried to challenge Twitter, Threads may be its biggest threat, thanks to Meta’s established user base and heavy investment.