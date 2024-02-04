Advertise with Us
It’s Official: Threads Is a Success

Meta has a hit on its hands with Threads, its platform designed to take on X (formerly Twitter)....
It's Official: Threads Is a Success
Written by Staff
Sunday, February 4, 2024

    • Meta has a hit on its hands with Threads, its platform designed to take on X (formerly Twitter).

    Meta launched Threads in mid-2023 and the app quickly to topped 100 million users in just five days. The app’s adoption appeared to slow down after the initial fanfare, but it appears Threads is reach all-new heights.

    According to The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg revealed in a call with analysts that Threads now has 130 million monthly active users, well in excess of its initial surge. In fact, Zuckerberg confirmed there are “more active people using it today than during its initial launch peak.”

    As threads continues to grow, X’s future continues to be in doubt.

