There’s a User-Upgradeable Chromebook From Framework

Framework and Google have unveiled the world’s most upgradeable and customizable Chromebook yet.

Framework made a name for itself with its Framework Laptop. Unlike traditional laptops, Framework’s machine can be easily upgraded, and the user can swap out various parts and modules to customize the design and capabilities.

The company is now bringing that same modularity and customizable nature to Chromebooks.

“The new Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition, made of 50% post-consumer recycled aluminum, is the most customizable Chromebook yet,” writes Racha Slaoui, Google Product Manager, ChromeOS. “It’s durable, powerful, thin, light and designed to last. You can upgrade the laptop’s memory and storage and replace key parts like the screen, battery and webcam without needing to replace your entire laptop. And if you ever want to switch up your Framework Laptop’s look, simply swap out the bezel with different colors. You can pre-order this device starting today.”

The new machines come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, but users can upgrade the processor and switch it out as needed.

Given the popularity of Chromebooks, it’s nice to see one that is upgradeable, both for the benefit of users and the environment.