The Undead Tweets: Thousands of Deleted Tweets Are Reappearing

Users are reporting thousands of their deleted tweets reappearing, an apparent bug that could have embarrassing repercussions.

The last few days has seen thousands of deleted tweets from multiple users suddenly coming back from the void. Dick Morrell, known as “Cloudguy,” posted about it on Mastodon, saying he had deleted 38K tweets, and then used Redact to delete all likes, retweets, and media. Morrell says they’re now back:

Woke up today to find 34k of them restored.by Twitter who presumably brought a server farm back up. Now re deleting This shows why you should NOT be using Twitter, ever

The Verge’s James Vincent had a similar experience:

Earlier this year on the 8th of May I deleted all my tweets, just under 5,000 of them. I know the exact day because I tweeted about it. This morning, though, I discovered that Twitter has restored a handful of my old re-tweets; interactions I know I scrubbed from my profile. Those re-tweets were gone. I remember surveying my bare timeline with satisfaction before thinking, “great, time to draw attention to myself.” But now they’re back.

Anyone who has deleted past tweets would do well to go through their timeline and make sure they’ve stayed deleted.