Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ElectricVehicleTrends

Tesla Targets November Cybertruck Deliveries, Claims 125,000 Annual Production Capacity

Tesla is finally preparing to deliver Cybertrucks to customers and claims it can product 125,000 of the vehicles annually....
Tesla Targets November Cybertruck Deliveries, Claims 125,000 Annual Production Capacity
Written by Staff
Thursday, October 19, 2023

    • Tesla is finally preparing to deliver Cybertrucks to customers and claims it can product 125,000 of the vehicles annually.

    The Cybertruck has been plagued with issues, with some critics doubting if Tesla will ever be able to deliver the truck without a major redesign. Despite the setbacks, Electrek is reporting that Tesla says it is finally ready to begin deliveries, effective November 30, 2023.

    According to Electrek, while Tesla claims to have 125,000 production capacity, the reality is that the automaker will need to ramp up to that level and will not be producing that many at launch.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |