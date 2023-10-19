Tesla Targets November Cybertruck Deliveries, Claims 125,000 Annual Production Capacity

Tesla is finally preparing to deliver Cybertrucks to customers and claims it can product 125,000 of the vehicles annually.

The Cybertruck has been plagued with issues, with some critics doubting if Tesla will ever be able to deliver the truck without a major redesign. Despite the setbacks, Electrek is reporting that Tesla says it is finally ready to begin deliveries, effective November 30, 2023.

According to Electrek, while Tesla claims to have 125,000 production capacity, the reality is that the automaker will need to ramp up to that level and will not be producing that many at launch.