Tesla Sharehold Calls for New CEO, Says ‘Elon Abandoned Tesla’

A major Tesla shareholder is calling for a new CEO, saying Elon Musk has “abandoned Tesla” over his obsession with Twitter.

Musk wears many hats, serving as CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Since his acquisition of Twitter, however, the social media company has been taking much of his time.

One of Tesla’s largest individual shareholders, KoGuan Leo, has had enough and is calling Musk out for not focusing on Tesla enough. Leo says the company needs someone more operations-oriented, much like Apple’s Tim Cook.

Elon abandoned Tesla and Tesla has no working CEO



Tesla needs and deserves to have working full time CEO



What Tesla BOD should do, do nothing? Elon will find his own successor under BOD independent supervision https://t.co/AJSvij9ncP — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) December 14, 2022

Only time will tell if Leo’s call to action is successful, but the longer Musk’s attention remains on Twitter ― no to mention the longer his erratic leadership of Twitter is on display — the greater the chance other shareholders will join in calling for Musk’s ouster.