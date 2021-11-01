Tesla Opening Supercharger Network to Non-Teslas

Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, allowing non-Teslas to use it for the first time.

The Supercharger network is the gold standard of EV charging, capable of charging an EV much faster than a traditional home outlet. Tesla has invested heavily in rolling out the network, making it one of the big selling points of buying a Tesla over its competitors. There are currently more than 25,000 such stations worldwide.

The company has always had the goal of opening its Supercharger network to non-Teslas and, in a statement Monday, the company says that goal is now becoming a reality. Initially Tesla will make the network available via a pilot program involving 10 stations in the Netherlands.

With this pilot, 10 stations are now accessible to Dutch Non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher). Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations as they always have, and we will be closely monitoring each site for congestion and listening to customers about their experiences.

It’s always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric. This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.

As the company monitors the pilot program and learns from it, it will open up other parts of its network as capacity is available. Tesla also says that its customers will still benefit from the most seamless experience, as well as the lowest rates.